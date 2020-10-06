North East drug deaths inquiry: Eleventh person arrested
An eleventh person has been arrested as part of an inquiry into the deaths of four young people in the North East in suspected drugs-related incidents.
Two 18-year-old women and two men, aged 21 and 18, died over the weekend.
The two women were first year students at Newcastle University who were found unresponsive in student accommodation.
A 21-year-old Northumbria University student and an 18-year-old man from Washington also died after they were suspected of separately taking MDMA.
The women had been in the city for less than 48 hours, Newcastle University said.
One of those named was Jeni Larmour, from County Armagh, who was described by her former school as a "model pupil".
Police said that ketamine was present at their halls of residence in Richardson Road, Newcastle.
Further searches
Northumbria Police made 10 arrests for drugs-related offences over the weekend.
Three men aged between 18 and 21 have been released on police bail.
The force said seven other individuals were arrested and subsequently released under investigation
A 30-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He has also been released on bail.
A spokesperson said inquiries into the deaths remain ongoing.
Meanwhile further searches of student blocks have been carried out by officers, which were consented to.
Police have appealed to students to dispose of drugs safely, either by contacting a university welfare officer or by visiting their local police station.
