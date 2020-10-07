Charley Patterson: Bullying warning after 12-year-old takes own life
The parents of a 12-year-old who took her own life said she "went through hell" as a result of bullying.
Charley Patterson, from Cramlington, Northumberland, was found dead by her brother last week after she returned home from school.
Her mother Jay said she had suffered constant face-to-face and online bullying and had started to self-harm as a result.
Charley's school, Cramlington Learning Village, said it was investigating.
The Year 8 student was discovered in her bedroom, and father Paul performed CPR but was too late to save her.
'Words hurt'
Charley "was told that the only way she would ever make her family proud is if she killed herself," Mrs Patterson said.
"The favourite phrase that they kept using for her was 'lesbo-emo freak'."
Describing their "fantastic" daughter, Charley's parents urged others to encourage parents to warn their children about the dangers of bullying.
"Teach your kids, teach them that words aren't just words, words hurt," Mrs Patterson said.
"Don't use the excuse kids will be kids because it's not good enough."
The couple said Charley had begun to self-harm in November and had seen a doctor.
They took her to hospital in March after she continued.
Social services were informed and her parents said she was put on a waiting list for support.
They have started a campaign calling for help to be given within a month of concerns being raised.
Cramlington Learning Village described Charley, as a "delightful, popular, hardworking student" and said it was "heartbroken" by her death.
"Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends and the school is working closely with the family to provide support at this difficult time," a spokesperson said.
"We are offering support for our students and staff in school, who are devastated at this tragic event."
The school said it had a dedicated mental health support team and covered personal wellbeing in the curriculum.
It added it was working with multiple agencies investigating the circumstances around Charley's death.
