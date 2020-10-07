Coronavirus: Newcastle's universities move teaching online
- Published
Almost all teaching at two North East universities is to move online for three weeks following hundreds of coronavirus cases among students.
Newcastle and Northumbria universities will implement the measure on Thursday for all courses except those where in-person teaching is "essential".
The organisations said they were following advice from the city council.
The University and College Union (UCU) welcomed the decision but said it should have been taken earlier.
On Tuesday, Northumbria staff voted to ballot for strike action after 770 students tested positive for Covid-19 with UCU members warning they feared for their health.
Ninety-four students at Newcastle have been found to have the virus.
The online switch will be reviewed on 23 October. Both campuses will remain open and any research needing to be done on site will continue.
'Right decision'
In a statement issued on behalf of both universities and the city council, Eugene Milne, the local authority's director of public health, said the number of cases among students was "still growing" but added recent measures taken to tackle the spread "show some initial signs of working".
"A large number of students are already self-isolating and we are supporting efforts to provide them the support and resources they need in partnership with support services from both universities.
"Already, hundreds of food parcels have been delivered and we will continue to prioritise students' welfare and wellbeing.
"I would appeal once again to the small number who are not following the guidance to think about the risk this poses not only to themselves but also the vulnerable people in the communities around them."
UCU regional official Iain Owens said moving teaching online was "the right decision for Newcastle's universities" but he added "it should not have taken the threat of industrial action for Northumbria University to put the health and safety of its staff and students first".
He called for the organisations to "fully consult with unions" before returning to face-to-face teaching.
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
- SYMPTOMS: Is it a cold, flu or coronavirus?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- YOUR QUESTIONS: We answer your queries
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.