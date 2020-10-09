Covid-19: North East council leaders 'oppose further restrictions'
Council chiefs in the North East have said they will oppose further coronavirus restrictions, including plans to close pubs.
Leaders of Northumberland, Newcastle, South and North Tyneside, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham councils were due to meet government officials but this has now been delayed.
Parts of the region are subject to strict measures and they are concerned further announcements will bring more.
They are calling for "greater support".
Gateshead Council leader Martin Gannon said the council leaders had "agreed a line" prior to the now-delayed meeting.
"We do not want further restrictions," he said.
"Despite three sets of regulations in 10 days and the ensuing mixed massaging, there is evidence that, excluding higher education students (which is a national problem), new cases are beginning to plateau.
"We need more time, clearer messaging and greater support from [the] government."
A Downing Street spokesperson said it had "worked closely with local leaders and work will continue".