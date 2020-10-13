Newcastle Odeon cinema collapse: Two contractors charged
Two firms have been charged with safety breaches after a cinema collapsed during demolition work.
Masonry and scaffolding from the Odeon in Pilgrim Street, Newcastle, which was built in the 1930s, fell on 3 April 2017, crushing a bus shelter.
All Round Demolition Limited and Freemont Limited have been charged with failing to prevent danger while carrying out demolition work.
A pre-trial review will take place at Newcastle Crown Court on 16 October.
No-one was injured when the building collapsed.
The case is being brought by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and the companies have been charged under the 1974 Health and Safety at Work Act.
All Round Demolition, of Halifax, West Yorkshire, and Freemont, of Bishopsgate, Manchester, are accused of failing to reduce danger to employees or members of the public during the demolition work, under the 1974 Act.