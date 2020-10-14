Sunderland burglar left his name and address at crime scene
A burglar who left a letter with his name and address on it at his crime scene has been jailed for four years.
Malcolm Pyke stole £150 worth of cleaning machinery from a garage in East Herrington, Sunderland, on 6 March.
But he left a rucksack containing letters addressed to him leading detectives to his door, Northumbria Police said.
Pyke, 43, admitted burglary when he appeared at Newcastle Crown Court.
Pyke, of Tanfield Road, Sunderland, also pleaded guilty to another burglary and two thefts after a crime spree in Palmersville, North Tyneside, which included him snatching clothes from a family's washing line.
Det Sgt Chris Raper-Smith said: "Malcolm Pyke is a prolific thief who has consistently proven a disregard for the law and the welfare of others.
"Unfortunately for him, his latest offence, which was fairly unsophisticated, saw him leave behind a number of personal items which directed officers straight to his front door.
"There we found the stolen machinery which he had dumped outside of his address and it was safely returned to the victim."
