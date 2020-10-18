Rail restoration: Northumberland Line ground investigation to start
- Published
Exploratory work is getting under way for the proposed reintroduction of a passenger rail line in north-east England, 56 years after services ended.
Soil and rock samples are to be taken on the route of the Northumberland Line from Ashington to Newcastle to test ground conditions and check for mine workings.
Services could be running again by 2023 if the scheme is given the go-ahead.
Ground investigations will begin on Monday.
Over the next few months there will be drilling at more than 80 locations as engineers gather information.
Some boreholes will extend 80m (260ft) below ground level, Northumberland County Council said.
'Huge benefits'
Councillor Richard Wearmouth, cabinet member for regeneration, described the proposed reintroduction of passenger services as "ambitious".
"With passenger journeys taking people between Ashington and Newcastle in just over half an hour these are exciting times and, when realised, this scheme will bring huge benefits to residents, businesses and visitors," he said.
The council said it was keen to link towns such as Bedlington and Blyth with "key regional economic centres in Tyne and Wear".
Passenger trains were halted following the Beeching report, which spelled the end for hundreds of branch lines across the country in the 1960s, although the line has continued to run freight services.
In January it was announced the scheme was one of a number across the country to share £500m from the government to fund restoration feasibility studies.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.