BBC News

Covid: Centre for Life 'ineligible for financial help'

Published
image copyrightCentre for Life
image captionThe Centre for Life's chief executive said it was "illogical and unfair" it could not access funding

A science tourist attraction has warned its future is at risk because the government has refused financial help.

The Centre for Life in Newcastle has cut 25 jobs - a fifth of its workforce - since coronavirus restrictions hit visitor numbers.

Chief executive Linda Conlon said it was "illogical and unfair" that science venues were barred from emergency arts and heritage funding.

The government has been approached for comment.

The centre closed until August during lockdown and social distancing restrictions mean it can now only accommodate about 20% of its usual visitors.

image captionThe centre has had to change the way people can visit

Heritage and arts bodies such as Beamish Museum in County Durham and the Customs House in South Shields are to receive government funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund.

But Ms Conlon said science-based venues were not eligible to apply, adding: "The door seems to have been slammed in our face and it's both illogical and unfair.

"We can keep going for a little while longer but nobody can run a business indefinitely with such uncertainty hanging over them."

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Coronavirus lockdown measures
  • Museums
  • Newcastle upon Tyne

More on this story

  • Covid-19: Funding crisis threatens zoos' vital conservation work

    Published
    1 October

  • IVF treatment girl returns to Centre for Life in Newcastle

    Published
    22 May 2017

  • Tyneside men given genome project's first diagnosis

    Published
    11 March 2015

  • Dinosaurs arrive at Newcastle's Centre for Life

    Published
    11 May 2013