Covid: Centre for Life 'ineligible for financial help'
A science tourist attraction has warned its future is at risk because the government has refused financial help.
The Centre for Life in Newcastle has cut 25 jobs - a fifth of its workforce - since coronavirus restrictions hit visitor numbers.
Chief executive Linda Conlon said it was "illogical and unfair" that science venues were barred from emergency arts and heritage funding.
The government has been approached for comment.
The centre closed until August during lockdown and social distancing restrictions mean it can now only accommodate about 20% of its usual visitors.
Heritage and arts bodies such as Beamish Museum in County Durham and the Customs House in South Shields are to receive government funding from the Cultural Recovery Fund.
But Ms Conlon said science-based venues were not eligible to apply, adding: "The door seems to have been slammed in our face and it's both illogical and unfair.
"We can keep going for a little while longer but nobody can run a business indefinitely with such uncertainty hanging over them."
