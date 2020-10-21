Brandon Lee death: Ross Miller guilty of South Shields murder
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering a 24-year-old at a house in South Shields.
Brandon Lee, from Jarrow, died a short time after being found at an address in Victoria Road on 12 May.
Ross Miller, 23, of Victoria Road, had denied Mr Lee's murder but was found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.
He is due to be sentenced later. Garry Miller, 26, of Beach Road, South Shields, had also denied murder and was found not guilty.
No evidence was offered against Mr Miller and Judge Paul Sloan QC ordered the jury to return a not guilty verdict.
