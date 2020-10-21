Hedgehog found with plastic ring embedded in neck
A hedgehog has been rescued after being found with a plastic ring from a bottle embedded in its neck.
The wound was becoming deeper as the animal grew bigger, Blyth Wildlife Rescue in Northumberland said.
The hedgehog, thought to be six weeks old, was found in Bedlington and following treatment it is hoped it will recover.
The charity said the species was struggling and urged people to be careful with litter.
Volunteer medic Yasmin Thompson helped treat the hedgehog when it was brought in on Sunday.
"He was lethargic, he didn't really have much energy, not very much fight about him," she said.
She said the plastic ring was removed and the wounds were cleaned of maggots and fly eggs, an indication it had been in this state for some time.
"Sometimes they do have litter in the nests that the mothers have brought in," she added.
"It may have left the nest and started exploring and then found it when it was out and about and was unable to get it off."
Blyth Wildlife Rescue said entanglement injuries were common because people do not take care when throwing litter away.
"It's just infuriating. I think they're already struggling as a species and people are really, really careless in what they do," Ms Thompson said.
"I hope if nothing else it makes people think and it makes them a lot more conscious of reducing their waste and trying to dispose of it appropriately."
