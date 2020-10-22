Covid-19: Gateshead burglary accused pair fined for rules breach
- Published
Two men accused of burgling a flat have also been given £200 coronavirus fines after being found inside a property.
The pair, aged 36 and 40, were identified after police reviewed CCTV footage taken from the 67-year-old flat owner's block in Gateshead.
A TV, vacuum cleaner, microwave oven, kettle, toaster and bedding were taken from the victim's home in Dunston, while he was in hospital.
The accused pair are due before Newcastle Crown Court next month.
Following an initial hearing at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court, the 36-year-old was remanded in custody while the 40-year-old was released on bail.
Several of the stolen items had been bought by the victim's son ahead of his father returning from hospital.
He visited the Redheugh Court flat again on Friday and found the items taken, along with "a highly sentimental" coin collection.
The accused pair were arrested after being found together at a property one of them lives in, clearly in breach of local coronavirus restrictions that prohibit people from separate households or support bubbles mixing inside a private property.
Neighbourhood inspector Alan Davison, said: "Not only will these two men face a day in court, but they're now out of pocket because they chose not to adhere to coronavirus regulations introduced to keep us all safe."
Northumbria Police confirmed the stolen items have been recovered.
- LOCKDOWN LOOK-UP: The rules in your area
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: How have rules on meeting friends changed?
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- FACE MASKS: When do I need to wear one?
- TESTING: How do I get a virus test?
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.