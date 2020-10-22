Marian Clode: Woman's cattle death ruled accidental
A woman died after a cow charged at her and flipped her over a fence, an inquest has heard.
Marian Clode was thrown into the air "like a ragdoll" in front of her daughter and grandchildren as she walked on a public bridleway near Belford, Northumberland, in April 2016.
The inquest at Newcastle Civic Centre heard the 61-year-old, from Ashton-under-Lyne, died in hospital.
She died as the result of an accident, a jury found.
The hearing was told that Mrs Clode, originally from Londonderry, was on a family holiday and had gone for a walk.
The cattle were being moved from their winter sheds to open fields when some of them broke loose and ran at her.
Mrs Clode was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Newcastle but died two days later.
In a statement her family said she was a "wonderful woman, mother and grandmother who was taken from us prematurely".