Three rescued seal pups return to wild off Whitley Bay
Three rescued seal pups have been released back into the wild after recovering from their injuries.
The trio, who have all gained weight, returned to the sea off Whitley Bay with the help of volunteers.
Barnabus, Tarquin and Ozzy were rescued after being found injured during the summer in South Shields and Hendon.
Richard Ilderton, co-manager of Tynemouth Seal Hospital, said to see the trio healthy and return to the wild was "absolutely perfect".
"We take these seals in when they are at their worst," said Mr Ilderton, who is also North East coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue.
"So to see them 25 kilos plus, nice and chunky, nice and fit, and to go back out where they belong into the wild is absolutely perfect and it's the whole point of what we do."
Although the seals have human contact when they are first brought into the hospital, at Tynemouth Aquarium, volunteers take a step back towards the end of their stay in an attempt to "rewild" them.
"The important thing to remember about seals is that they are wild animals and they don't like people too much," Mr Ilderton added.
