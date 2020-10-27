Fenwick Christmas window display to be unveiled virtually
- Published
A Newcastle department store is to reveal the opening of its animated Christmas window display virtually, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Fenwick's unveiling always attracts large crowds, but this year people have been asked to stay at home and watch it on social media.
The section of Northumberland Street in front will be closed during the "curtain drop" on 8 November.
After this, people viewing the window are asked to observe social distancing.
The store's Christmas window display has been running since 1971, and its opening has previously attracted about 2,000 people.
From 9 November, the window will be open to view until 20:00 GMT, daily, with directional signage and a one-way system in operation.
