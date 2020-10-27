Covid: Government 'incompetent' over wrong Newcastle alert
The government has been accused of "breathtaking" incompetence after a warning advert in Newcastle wrongly claimed the city is under tier three lockdown measures.
The alert was displayed on a large electronic screen on the city's main shopping street.
Newcastle City Council said the government supplied the message to the private operator which manages the screen.
The government has apologised.
The screen, on Northumberland Street close to Haymarket Metro station, displayed the message until about 09:00 GMT when it was removed by the firm operating it.
Newcastle is currently subject to tier two restrictions, which means residents from different households or social bubbles are banned from mixing in any indoor setting, and pubs and restaurants must close at 22:00 GMT.
'Could cost lives'
Council leader Nick Forbes said the advert would have been "seen by many people" and warned further communication mistakes by the government "could cost lives".
"Clear, accurate and timely communication is essential in building public trust, compliance in the guidance and reassurance to local residents and businesses.
"Unfortunately the government has repeatedly failed to deliver this. The levels of incompetence are breathtaking."
On Monday, Mr Forbes was among seven North East council leaders who revealed they would "resist any attempt" to impose tier three coronavirus restrictions on the region.
The government said it acted to remove the electronic advert as soon as it was made aware of the error and had "taken steps" to prevent it happening again.
Screen operator CityOutdoor Media has been approached for comment, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Earlier this month, the government made a similar mistake when newspaper adverts in Hexham and Bradford claimed the alert level was medium when it was in fact high.
