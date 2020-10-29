Coronavirus: Coach firms 'facing repossession and bankruptcy'
Coach companies have again warned they face collapse if they do not receive urgent help from the government following a slump in business amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Many firms are paying thousands of pounds in finance deals for vehicles that are not bringing money in.
One worried boss said his fleet could be repossessed in the coming weeks.
The Department for Transport (DfT) said it would "continue to work closely with the sector".
Coach firms have warned for months they have not received the same financial support as bus companies to cover the loss of earnings caused by the cancellation of day trips and reduced capacities to allow for social distancing.
'I'll lose my home'
Rikki Wilson, of Newcastle-based Group 10 Executive Coaches, said: "I've got personal guarantees on all of my coaches, so even if just one becomes a default process that'll collapse the company and then I'll be looking at the guarantees being activated.
"That means I'll lose my home, I'll lose my business and ultimately I'll end up in bankruptcy. All we've had is the furlough scheme, which is support for employees rather than the business, and a £5,000 grant from Newcastle City Council.
"My coaches cost £200,000 to £250,000 per asset and the repayments on something like that vary between £4,000 and £5,000 per month."
Jenna Rush, managing director of North East Coach Travel in Newcastle, described the situation as "desperate" and called on the government to encourage lenders to give longer, and backdated, payment holidays.
A DfT spokeswoman said: "We know how badly the industry has been hit by Covid-19 and we continue to work closely with the sector to provide it with support as well as anticipating upcoming challenges.
"This includes the support the chancellor has set out for UK businesses as part of the Winter Economy Plan."
