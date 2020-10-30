Covid: North East at 'critical point' in virus fight
North-east England is at "another critical point" in its coronavirus fight, council leaders have warned.
The heads of seven local authorities said while the area's case numbers were plateauing, it was clear the situation remained "concerning".
Meanwhile, Tees Valley leaders said they had been told by the government that tier three conditions would be imposed, but it is yet to be agreed.
The government has been contacted for comment.
The North East is subject to tier two restrictions with leaders in Northumberland, Newcastle, Sunderland, North and South Tyneside, Gateshead and County Durham council areas saying they would resist tier three measures.
Leaders of Redcar and Cleveland, Darlington, Stockton, Middlesbrough and Hartlepool councils said they were told on Wednesday evening the government intended to impose tier three restrictions upon their areas.
Mary Lanigan, leader of Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council, said the councils met government officials on Thursday afternoon where "they again stressed this intention due to the current infection rate and the increased number of people being admitted to hospital with Covid-19".
She said there would be further discussions on Friday "but nothing has been agreed".
In a statement issued following their latest meeting, the councils covering County Durham to Northumberland said action taken over the past six weeks had helped the area remain in tier two but infection levels were "still too high".
The leaders said there were "serious concerns" the situation could deteriorate over the winter months and called for residents to "redouble" their efforts to reduce social contact.
They said they would continue to push the government for more business support, local test and trace control and greater enforcement powers.
Last week, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick's office said there "may shortly be a need" to impose stricter controls in the region.
