Durham University Prof Carlos Frenk's prize a 'huge honour'
- Published
A cosmologist who helped shape understanding of dark matter and the structure of galaxies has been awarded a top physics prize.
Prof Carlos Frenk has been awarded the 2020 Paul Dirac Medal and Prize for theoretical physics by the Institute of Physics (IoP).
The Durham University researcher was one of the originators of the Cold Dark Matter (CDM) theory.
It is the second year in a row a Durham professor has won the award.
A university spokesman said research carried out by Prof Frenk and his Durham colleagues had "created an internationally-renowned capability for predicting the observable properties of galaxies in a CDM universe".
Prof Frenk said: "Paul Dirac was one of the greatest physicists of the 19th Century and one of the founders of quantum physics. To receive a medal named after him is a huge honour.
"Medals like this are awarded to individuals, but science is an international collaborative effort.
"I share this honour with the many colleagues and students with whom I have had the privilege of working over the years at Durham and elsewhere."
The IoP also recognised Durham researchers Prof Martin Cann and Dr Karis Baker, who received the Rosalind Franklin Silver Medal and Prize alongside other members of the Physics of Life Network 2 steering group.
In 2019, Durham University's Prof Keith Ellis won the Paul Dirac medal for his work on quantum chromodynamics.
