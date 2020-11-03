BBC News

Ponteland Schools and Leisure complex opens to 2,000 pupils

image captionThe wider community will be able to use the sports facilities including a spa when coronavirus restrictions are lifted

A new £43m school and leisure complex has opened its doors to 2,000 Northumberland pupils.

The Ponteland Schools and Leisure complex includes a primary and secondary school as well as a leisure centre, pool, a library, and a café.

Northumberland Council said the "vision" was for children to have education and exercise at one site.

The leisure centre has a gym and dance rooms which will open to the community when coronavirus restrictions ease.

Leader of the county council, Glen Sanderson, said: "We thought it was the right thing to do to combine everything and make it a community hub.

"A lot of local people are involved with this - it's a genuine community effort and our hope for the children is that this is the beginning of a lifetime of use of this complex for education, health and leisure."

image captionThe county council wants local children to have lifetime use of the facilities

