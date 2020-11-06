Gateshead councillor Paul Foy denies assaulting woman in hotel left
A councillor accused of sexual assault said it was "absolutely not true" that he had got into a lift with his alleged victim that evening, a court has heard.
Paul Foy had been in Manchester for a housing conference in 2016 where it has been claimed he assaulted the woman in his hotel lift.
Mr Foy, who sits on Gateshead Council, said he had gone straight to his room after he had helped her into a taxi.
Mr Foy, 55, of the Avenue, Birtley, denies sexual assault.
Newcastle Crown Court heard that on the evening of the alleged assault the bar at the Midland Hotel, where he was staying, had been "heaving" after he had returned following dinner.
Later that evening Mr Foy said the woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - had said she would walk back to her hotel, but he suggested she got a taxi because it was the early hours of the morning.
He said it was his understanding that she was staying at another hotel.
"I walked to the taxi, I opened the door. My recollection is I helped her into the taxi," he said.
Mr Foy said the woman still had hold of his wrist as she got into the back seat.
He told the court: "She said 'Are you not coming?' and I said 'No I'm not coming', and then she sat back, she closed the door and I turned and walked back into the hotel."
The trial continues.
