Newcastle's Fenwick Christmas window seen online by 250,000
- Published
More than 250,000 people tuned in online for the unveiling of this year's Fenwick Christmas window display.
Crowds usually flock to the event at the department store in Newcastle's Northumberland Street, which has had a display for almost 50 years.
But because of Covid-19 it was forced to go virtual for the first time, which in turn attracted a worldwide audience.
This year's theme is A Wind in the Willows Story, a festive reimagined display of the children's classic.
The store's Christmas window display has been running since 1971, and its opening has previously attracted about 2,000 people.
Kieran McBride, store director, said it was important to be able to reveal the Christmas window in a safe manner.
"We're asking everyone to please continue to follow the latest guidelines and not to make a special trip to see the window while the current guidelines remain in place," he said.
"The window will be in place throughout the festive season and into January so there is plenty of time for people to see it safely over in the coming weeks."
The display, which was unveiled via a live Facebook stream, attracted viewers from as far away as Australia, the USA, Thailand, the UAE, Canada and across Europe, with around 37,000 comments.
