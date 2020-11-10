Durham Police reveal DurhamGate custody suite plan
A police force is planning to close four custody suites at stations and build a new central 48-cell facility.
Durham Police is preparing to submit a planning application for the new £21m custody suite at DurhamGate near Spennymoor.
The force would close existing custody facilities in Bishop Auckland, Darlington, Durham City and Peterlee.
A spokeswoman said the move would save £400,000 a year and be more efficient than upgrading existing suites.
The application follows an inspection last year by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services and Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Prisons which highlighted the need for a "major refurbishment" of the force's custody suites.
Chief Constable Jo Farrell said the "decision to close custody facilities is not one we can ever take lightly" but a new central site would "bring our custody facilities up to date".
She said: "A complete refurbishment of our existing custody facilities would be a significant undertaking, which would be expensive and would not provide value for money for the taxpayer.
Ms Farrell said the new facility would "improve safety, privacy and dignity for detainees" and be a "safer environment for our staff and officer".
A public consultation will be held on the plan with details to be released in due course.
