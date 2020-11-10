Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall becomes South Shields FC shareholder
Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has become a shareholder at her hometown club.
Thirlwall, the honorary president of South Shields FC, is one of 750 new shareholders as the club takes its first steps towards fan ownership.
The club said it had already topped its initial investment target of £250,000, with £280,000 raised so far.
This money will help it remain sustainable and "progress through the football pyramid" while also supporting community projects, it said.
Chairman Geoff Thompson said: "To hit our initial target so early was something which filled us with so much pride and optimism for the future.
"It's hugely exciting that more than 750 people have shown their support to us in this way, and for Jade to be one of them is just another example to show how committed such a global superstar is to not just the club, but her hometown."
Thirlwall was named as honorary president in August, with the club saying it would increase its profile "on a national and international scale, further putting the town on the map".
