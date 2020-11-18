South Tyneside Council finances investigated by police
- Published
Police are investigating possible financial irregularities at a north-east England council.
Northumbria Police said "concerns of a financial nature" were raised by South Tyneside Council. The force declined to say when the probe started and whether it focused on an individual or department.
The council is supporting the investigation, its spokesman said.
No further details have been made available.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it had contacted police for comment after being passed correspondence related to inquiries carried out by the Information Commissioner's Office.
According to the correspondence, a request for financial documents made by independent councillor John Robertson was rejected under the terms of section 31 of the Freedom of Information Act.
It allows public bodies to deny a request for information where they feel it could "prejudice the prevention or detection of crime by a police authority".
Reacting to news of the police investigation, Mr Robertson, who is also the leader of the opposition at South Tyneside Council, said: "I hope if there is any wrong-doing it is uncovered."
A council spokesman said: "We are aware that Northumbria Police are conducting an investigation.
"The council is supporting this and as such no further statements will be made whilst this is ongoing."
Acting leader
On Tuesday it was announced council leader Iain Malcolm had stepped down.
No reason was given for his departure and he did not reply to a BBC request for comment.
Mr Malcolm is also standing down as a councillor in his South Shields ward and has left the Labour Party.
In August it was reported an inquiry was launched after two council officers made a complaint about him, saying they felt "fearful, bullied and controlled".
Deputy leader Tracey Dixon will act as leader until Mr Malcolm's replacement is decided at the next council meeting.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.