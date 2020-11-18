Alan Shearer 'still owed £230,000 by ex-financial adviser'
Ex-England footballer Alan Shearer is still owed more than £230,000 by a former financial adviser he sued, a court has heard.
The former striker agreed a confidential settlement with Kevin Neal three years ago after alleging he was given "negligent" advice.
But his lawyers told a virtual High Court hearing he had not been paid.
The judge, Master Richard Davison, made an order allowing Shearer to take money from an account belonging to Mr Neal.
Barrister Robert Avis, who represented the ex-Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle forward, said Mr Neal had not resisted the making of such an order.
Last month, Mr Neal was questioned about his finances at another hearing at London's High Court.
'Will not pay'
He described himself as a self-employed business development consultant and said that under the terms of an order made following the curtailment of a 2017 trial, he owed £200,000.
However, he added he could not pay it.
But at the hearing, a barrister representing Shearer suggested it was "more a question of will not pay" than could not pay.
Shearer, 50, from Newcastle and now a football pundit for the BBC, was not at the latest hearing - one of a number held since 2017.
The settlement three years ago was announced shortly before the retired player had been due to give evidence at the High Court.
Lawyers had indicated the case centred on a pension worth around £4m.
Shearer had complained about investment advice he was given and said he had lost millions of pounds. He labelled Mr Neal "careless" and "dishonest".
Mr Neal had disputed the allegations and told a judge Shearer's claims were "driven by pure greed and ego".
