Caroline Kayll: Man in court accused of murdering teacher
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a teacher and attempting to murder a 15-year-old boy.
Caroline Kayll died in hospital from her injuries days after being attacked at an address in Linton, Northumberland, on 15 November.
Paul Robson, 49, of Stanley Street in Wallsend, appeared at South East Northumberland Magistrates' Court where he was remanded in custody.
His solicitor Kash Khan told the court: "He is going to deny these matters."
"He is denying any specific intent and any unlawful actions," Mr Khan added.
Mr Robson will next appear before Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the 15-year-old boy, who was not related to Ms Kayll or Mr Robson, was discharged from hospital after receiving treatment.
He cannot be identified due to his age, following an order made by the court.
Ms Kayll worked as an English teacher at Atkinson House School, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.