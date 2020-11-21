Caroline Kayll death: Man arrested over teacher's murder
Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a schoolteacher.
Caroline Kayll, 47, died in hospital after she was attacked at an address in the village of Linton, Northumberland, on Sunday evening. A 15-year-old boy was also assaulted.
Police said Paul Robson, 49, was arrested near Glasgow on Friday following a search.
Officers had previously named Mr Robson, from Wallsend, North Tyneside, as a suspect in the investigation.
Ms Kayll, 47, worked at Atkinson House school in Seghill, Northumberland, which caters for children with social, emotional and mental health issues.
The teenager injured in the attack has since been discharged from hospital.
A 58-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has since been released under investigation.
