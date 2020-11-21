Carer fundraiser Max Terris wins inaugural Sunderland police award
- Published
A man who raised more than £2,700 for carers has been awarded an inaugural police prize.
Max Terris, 21, completed sponsored walks in aid of the Sunderland Carers Centre during the coronavirus lockdown.
Police in Sunderland have given him their Community Hero award, a new monthly prize celebrating "outstanding kindness, inspiration or positivity in the community".
PC Louise Turnbull said Mr Terris should be "very proud".
Mr Terris normally attends Sunderland-based Springboard Futures, which provides education and training to young adults with autism, disabilities or additional needs.
But it was forced to temporarily close in March due to Covid-19, so in order to keep him focused and active during lockdown, his family pledged to sponsor him £1 for every day he completed a walk.
Rather than keep the money for himself, Mr Terris decided he wanted to give it to the carers centre, which is planning an event in 2021 to celebrate young carers and their efforts this year.
PC Turnbull said: "Max is an incredibly positive and kind young man.
"There wasn't a dry eye when I presented him with his certificate - he should be very proud of himself."
Sunderland Carers Centre chief executive Amanda Brown thanked Mr Terris for his amazing efforts - as well as patron Paul Mackings, of Cameron Hall Developments, who heard about his fundraising efforts and pledged a further £1,000 to the cause.
Ms Brown said: "Max is a wonderful inspiration to our team and his kind nature always shines through whenever we meet."
