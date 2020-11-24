BBC News

Dangerous driving charge a year after Blyth crash death

Published
image copyrightFamily handout
image captionHannah Inman's family said her kindness "touched everyone" who met her

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a woman died in a crash.

Hannah Inman was a passenger in a Skoda Fabia which was in a collision with a HGV on Coniston Road in Blyth, Northumberland, on 1 October 2019.

The 21-year-old died in hospital of her injuries a short time later.

Northumbria Police said a 23-year-old, from Fishburn in County Durham, will appear before Bedlington Magistrates' Court on 7 December.

