Sunderland landmarks lit up in honour of travel firm boss
Landmarks across Sunderland are being illuminated overnight as a tribute to a local travel boss.
John Hays, co-founder of Hays Travel, died on 13 November after collapsing at the firm's head office.
On the night before his funeral, a number of buildings around the city have been lit up in the company's colours of orange and blue.
Sunderland Council described it as a suitable visual tribute to someone deeply loyal and committed to the area.
The illuminated landmarks include Northern Spire bridge, Fulwell Mill, Seaburn Lighthouse, Hylton Castle, Beacon of Light and Keel Square outside the company's HQ.
The company, which has been in business for 40 years, famously took on more than 2,000 former Thomas Cook employees when that company went bust in October last year.
Leader of Sunderland City Council, Councillor Graeme Miller said: "John was always deeply loyal and committed to Sunderland and the North East region and we thank him for that.
"I know many other people feel the same, and he was loved and admired by many people in the city and beyond.
"It's fitting that we look to a visible tribute and with a book of condolences there is the opportunity to mark his passing in words."
The funeral is on Wednesday, and the landmarks will then again be illuminated from dusk until dawn.
