Illegal Heaton rave: Man issued with court summons over Covid breach
A man accused of organising an illegal rave at an industrial unit has been issued with a court summons for failing to comply with Covid-19 legislation.
Police believe up to 300 people turned up at the gathering in Industry Road, Heaton, Newcastle, in the early hours of Sunday.
The event was shut down and the organiser could be fined up to £10,000.
A 20-year-old man is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court at a future date, Northumbria Police said.
A 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing a small quantity of the illegal drug MDMA.
Ch Insp Steve Wykes said: "This is without doubt the most brazen breach of the Covid restrictions we have seen so far in our area.
"I believe the overwhelming majority of people will agree with me that this event was wholly irresponsible and completely unacceptable."
