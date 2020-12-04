BBC News

Esther Dingley: Search halted due to bad weather

image captionEsther Dingley sent this photo of her at the top of a mountain on 22 November

A search for a British hiker missing in the Pyrenees has been halted due to bad weather.

Esther Dingley, 37, last messaged her partner Dan Colegate via WhatsApp on 22 November, when she was on top of Pic de Sauvegarde on the France-Spain border.

She had been due to return from her solo walking trek on 25 November.

Mr Colegate said police were now probing "non-accident" options. Police said bad weather in Huesca, in north-eastern Spain, had halted the search.

Officers are treating the disappearance as a missing person case and have circulated posters of Ms Dingley in the area.

image captionDan Colegate and Esther Dingley had always been keen travellers

Mr Colegate said the case had been turned over to a "specialised judicial unit in France".

"This means they will be looking at other options beyond a mountain accident," he said.

Ms Dingley had been travelling in the couple's camper van while Mr Colegate stayed at a farm in the Gascony area of France.

image captionExperienced walker Esther has completed solo treks before

The weekend she set out on the trek, the couple's story about their adventures around Europe in the camper van since 2014 was published by BBC News.

Ms Dingley had started walking from Benasque in Spain and had planned to spend 22 November, when she was last heard from, at Refuge de Venasque in France, Mr Colegate said.

The couple had lived in Durham before deciding to pack up their lives and go travelling after Mr Colegate nearly died from an infection.

image captionMissing posters have been circulated around the region

