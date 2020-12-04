Stephen Neasham and Eric Smith jailed for gun attack on 'bitter feud' rival
Two men have been jailed over the shooting of a young father as part of a "bitter feud".
Stephen Neasham, 37, shot his 26-year-old rival with a rifle before being driven away by Eric Smith, 65.
Northumbria Police said the man survived but it was "millimetres from being murder".
Neasham was jailed for 20 years and Smith for 17 years at Newcastle Crown Court. Both were found guilty of attempted murder.
The jury heard Neasham, of Bewicke Main Caravan Park, Lamesley, Gateshead, had arranged to meet his victim in a back lane in Birtley on 21 March to sort out a dispute.
He turned up with a rifle and shot the man before being drive away in a white van by getaway driver Smith, who lived on the same caravan site as Neasham.
'Mindless and cowardly'
Det Insp Joanne Brooks said: "This was a calculated, planned shooting and Stephen Neasham only had one thought in his mind.
"He wanted to end his victim's life at any costs and did not hesitate to pull the trigger when he turned up at that back lane that night.
"The bullet was millimetres from severing an artery and killing his victim and it is more by luck than judgement that he is not facing life behind bars."
She said Smith would "spend his twilight years behind bars" as he played a "crucial role" in the "mindless and cowardly shooting".
During the trial, the victim told the court he had attended the meet "alone and unarmed" with the intention of sorting things out "man to man".
But jurors heard how Neasham leapt out of the van saying "it ends tonight" before shooting his victim in the pelvis area.
Neasham must also serve five years on extended licence after his jail term.
