Newcastle's Theatre Royal postpones pantomime due to Covid-19
Newcastle's Theatre Royal will be without its Christmas pantomime for the first time in 120 years after the show was postponed due to Covid-19.
The city was placed in tier three when lockdown ended this week so the venue was unable to open.
As there is no timeframe for a move to tier two, the theatre said going ahead with Robin Hood was "not possible".
Bosses postponed the show until April and described it as "a huge disappointment".
Performances had initially been due to begin on 24 November with the show starring 2009 X Factor winner Joe McElderry.
The national lockdown and Newcastle's subsequent placement in the highest tier of restrictions saw those plans left "up in the air".
"It was a risk for everybody - do we put it on or not, do we start rehearsals and then have to stop? How will things be in January?" chief executive Philip Mr Bernays said.
"In the end we thought 'let's just play safe and move it to April'.
"It was almost sold-out. I think audiences understand. They've been very supportive and I think they'll come and see it at Easter instead."
Ticket holders will be contacted in the next few weeks with payments automatically refunded.
Performance dates for April will be announced on Friday with seats going on sale the following week.
