Warning as Newcastle's Quayside Market returns after lockdown
- Published
A city market has returned following the end of lockdown, but visitors have been warned it could close again if they do not follow safety guidelines.
Newcastle's Quayside Market is trading on Saturdays as well as its usual Sunday slot in the run-up to Christmas.
The city council urged people to wear face coverings, use hand sanitiser stations and socially distance.
It said a breach of protocols could lead to the market being shut down "at short notice if necessary".
The market had not operated since local lockdown measures were imposed in Newcastle on 18 September.
'Early Christmas present'
Councillor Ged Bell, cabinet member for employment and culture, said its return brought "some Christmas cheer", but he urged customers to behave responsibly given the city is subject to tier three coronavirus restrictions.
"The market is home to many small independent traders who are the lifeblood of this city so its reopening should go some way to help them after what has been an incredibly difficult year," he said.
"What I don't want to see is people just wandering around.
"Please take notice of the marshals, the one-way system, wear a face covering and use the hand sanitiser."
Traders launched a petition opposing the closure in September, arguing there was "no justified explanation" to abandon the weekly event.
Stall holder Leslie Armstrong, of Scented Melts fragrances and gifts, is among those delighted it has reopened.
"To get to trade every weekend until Christmas is huge. It is an early Christmas present for me."
