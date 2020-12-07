Tyneside Cinema to make 74 changes after harassment review
- Published
A cinema where claims staff suffered sexual harassment "for years" failed to be handled properly has agreed to have an overhaul of behaviour.
A review of the claims of 200 past and present workers of Newcastle's Tyneside Cinema found there was a systemic failure to deal with the claims.
The recommendations include ensuring staff are treated with "respect".
The cinema's trustees said they would implement all 74 recommendations over the next 18 months.
In September, the cinema's chairwoman Lucy Armstrong and chief executive Holli Keeble said they were stepping down, amid the review into the handling of abuse allegations.
The independent report concluded there was "bullying and a lack of respect" and some staff did not feel safe.
A statement from the trustees said members "were truly shocked and distressed" by the review.
'Apologise profusely'
It added: "We are unequivocal in our acceptance of the report - we accept all the findings and conclusions.
"We apologise profusely to anyone affected currently or previously by the culture and behaviours that have been identified as being systemic at the cinema over the last seven years."
The review found that sexual harassment was well known at the cinema and it was "common knowledge that new female staff would be targeted" but nothing was done about it.
It also concluded the board of trustees and senior leadership team had "failed in their duty to protect some of the staff from harm".
Among the recommendations being carried out include better risk assessments and a re-induction for all team members.
The review also recommended improvements to health and safety management and training.
