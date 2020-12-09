Gosforth High Street 'social distancing' cycle lanes to stay
A controversial cycle lane installed as part of social distancing measures is to become permanent.
Newcastle City Council removed a lane of traffic on busy Gosforth High Street in the summer to make space for cyclists and pedestrians.
Businesses and councillors complained the changes were confusing and caused long traffic queues.
Cabinet member Arlene Ainsley said the health and economic benefits of the changes "far outweigh the criticisms".
She denied traffic congestion was affecting emergency services' response times, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Opposition councillor Phil Hall said the project "doesn't work for cyclists, doesn't satisfy pedestrians, and creates queuing traffic at key pinch points".
"We want to see improved cycling infrastructure on Gosforth High Street, and we recognise that the area has to change to cope with the climate crisis," he said.
But alternative plans should be "debated more widely" to achieve consensus, he said.
Similar plans for four other shopping areas outside the city centre have either been revised, removed or never implemented.
The council said it had "tweaked" traffic light sequences on Gosforth High Street to improve bus access to the Regent Centre and would make it clearer which routes were allocated to walking, not cycling.
Ms Ainsley said all changes needed "time to embed" before their impact can be assessed.
A review of the scheme had looked at journey times, congestion and air quality and incorporated feedback from residents and traders, she said.
