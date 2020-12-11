Nissan Sunderland: 'No plan B' after no-deal Brexit
Car manufacturer Nissan said it has "no plan B" in the event of a no-deal Brexit which would make the firm's Sunderland plant unviable.
Nissan employs about 7,000 people at the factory and has spent £400m preparing to make the new model of Qashqai there in 2021.
But the Japanese firm said World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs would render its business model unsustainable.
The government has said it will "go the extra mile" to secure a trade deal.
But Boris Johnson said there is a "strong possibility" no agreement will be reached by 31 December.
Europe chairman Gianluca de Ficchy told a news conference at the plant in October 2019: "If a no-deal scenario means the sudden application of WTO tariffs, we know in that case our business model won't be sustainable in the future.
"Our industry works with lower margins and if we are in a situation in which tomorrow we have to apply 10% export duties to 70% of our production, the entire business model for Nissan Europe will be in jeopardy."
In several interviews since then, global chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta has maintained that remained the case.
A Nissan source said: "We have been planning the whole time on the basis that there will be a deal.
"Look at the money we are putting into the new Qashqai - we are already in trial production for it.
"There's no Plan B."
