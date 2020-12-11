Man, 84, killed in collision with van in Whitley Bay
- Published
An 84-year-old man has died after being hit by a van.
The man was struck on Holywell Avenue in Whitley Bay by a white Peugeot van shortly before 14:00 GMT on Thursday, Northumbria Police said.
The force is appealing for witnesses to the "tragic incident", a spokesman said.
A 51-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.
Sgt Paul McIntosh department, said: "This was a tragic incident and we are supporting the family of the deceased at this difficult time.
"This is very much a live investigation and we are asking for anyone who might have seen what happened, or motorists who might have any dashcam footage from the area, to get in touch and help us with our inquiries."
