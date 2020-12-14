Mohammed Rahman jailed for love rival knife fight murder
- Published
A man who murdered a love rival in a knife fight has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 19 years.
Mohammed Rahman, 44, stabbed Alan Stokoe, 26, outside the home of Laura McGee, who had previously been in relationships with both men.
Rahman had claimed he was acting in self-defence but he was found guilty of murder at Newcastle Crown Court.
McGee, 30, was jailed for six months after admitting conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Stokoe had been in a brief "tempestuous" relationship with McGee, but in the preceding weeks there had been clashes between their two families, the judge said.
The court heard Rahman had been staying at McGee's home on Melville Street in Chester-le-Street on 21 July 2019, and Mr Stokoe had been sending messages threatening to harm Rahman.
At about 02:00 BST, Mr Stokoe turned up in the street with a knife in one hand and his phone in the other, and Rahman came out of the property armed with a 22cm (9in) long blade.
Both men ran at each other and immediately exchanged blows in the street.
Rahman was to require life-saving surgery in hospital but Mr Stokoe slumped against a car and died at the scene after he was stabbed in the neck.
The court heard Rahman and McGee lied to police saying Mr Stokoe had been armed with two knives and was attempting to break into the house, a claim disproved by CCTV.
Rahman, of Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool, was also convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
Mr Stokoe's mother Joanne told the court in an emotional victim statement: "The crime has left a huge hole in my heart.
"It has filled me with an emptiness and darkness that I cannot seem to overcome."
