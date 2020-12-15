Andrew Mather murder: Wayne Miller jailed for minimum 21 years
- Published
A man who beat his girlfriend's uncle to death and took a "trophy photograph" of the scene has been jailed.
Andrew Mather, 48, was found dead at his home on Aintree Road, Sunderland in June.
Wayne Miller, of Dene Street in the city, was told by a judge at Newcastle Crown Court he must serve a minimum term of 21 years of his life sentence.
The 32-year-old left his victim with "unsurvivable" head injuries, Northumbria Police said.
Miller called police from a phone box the day after the attack, saying he was concerned Mr Mather was not answering his door.
The pair had had a fight but Mr Mather was fine when he left him, Miller said.
He later denied murder, claiming self-defence.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.