Northumbria Police arrest 36 in first week of drink-drive campaign
- Published
A police force arrested 36 people in the first week of its annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign.
Northumbria Police said one of those arrested was more than four times the drink-drive limit.
Ten of those arrested were detained after being involved in crashes, a force spokesman said.
Eighteen people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and the other 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
'Christmas behind bars'
The spokesman said one man arrested after a two-vehicle crash was found to have 156mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.
The force said he has been banned from driving as he awaits a court date.
The spokesman said: "If you drive under the influence you not only put yourself at risk, but also innocent people going about their daily lives - it could cost someone their life.
"No-one wants to spend Christmas behind bars and no-one wants to receive awful news that a family member has been killed at the hands of a drunk or high driver."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.