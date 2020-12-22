BBC News

Northumbria Police arrest 36 in first week of drink-drive campaign

A police force arrested 36 people in the first week of its annual Christmas drink and drug-driving campaign.

Northumbria Police said one of those arrested was more than four times the drink-drive limit.

Ten of those arrested were detained after being involved in crashes, a force spokesman said.

Eighteen people were arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and the other 18 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

'Christmas behind bars'

The spokesman said one man arrested after a two-vehicle crash was found to have 156mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mg.

The force said he has been banned from driving as he awaits a court date.

The spokesman said: "If you drive under the influence you not only put yourself at risk, but also innocent people going about their daily lives - it could cost someone their life.

"No-one wants to spend Christmas behind bars and no-one wants to receive awful news that a family member has been killed at the hands of a drunk or high driver."

