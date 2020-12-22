Elswick burglars steal dead man's mum's Christmas presents
- Published
Burglars have stolen Christmas presents bought by a man for his mother shortly before his sudden death.
Steven Rose, 54, was found dead at his home in Newcastle on 11 December, Northumbria Police said.
The following day, neighbours reported his home on Kirkdale Green in Elswick had been burgled.
His mother Barbara said the family was "devastated" by Mr Rose's death but the burglary "is even more difficult to take".
"This will be the worst Christmas of our lives and we cannot believe someone would sink as low as to steal from the home of somebody who had just died," she said.
"We aren't thinking about presents with everything that has gone on but in a way they were a final gift from him and held sentimental value to us.
"We just hope the police can find the people responsible."
'Heart-breaking'
Gifts believed to have been stolen in the burglary include a Clinique gift set and some Boots No7 or L'Oreal face cream.
A pale blue wellington boot garden ornament, which was not a Christmas gift, was also stolen from the property.
PC Jane Campey said: "This is heart-breaking for Steven's family who already face having to organise a funeral in the days before Christmas.
"Burglary is an intrusive crime and the idea of strangers rifling through Steven's things, just hours after his death, is deeply upsetting for them.
"Those presents should have been a happy last memory of Steven but instead they have been snatched away by these intruders."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.