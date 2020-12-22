Sean Mason Penshaw death: Two men jailed for killing
Two men have been jailed for killing a man found injured outside a flat block.
Sean Mason, 55, died in hospital shortly after being found in Avondale Avenue in Penshaw in May.
Wayne Froud, 36, of Wensleydale Avenue in Penshaw, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 24 years after being found guilty of murder.
Steven Milroy, 47, of Avondale Avenue in Penshaw, was jailed for 19 years after being found guilty of manslaughter at Newcastle Crown Court.
