Whitley Bay Christmas Day dip for hat-wearing fundraiser
- Published
A North Tyneside woman has been braving the North Sea every day in December to raise money to help find a cure for a disease which killed a friend.
Katherine Davis, from Whitley Bay, is taking an early morning dip wearing one of 31 different hats throughout the month, before heading off to work.
She is raising money for the charity Brain Tumour Research.
In honour of Christmas Day the headwear is a Santa hat, accompanied by a full Mrs Claus costume.
Ms Davis took on the challenge after her friend Lee Patterson died in November, shortly after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.
The mother-of-two, who works for the civil service, said: "His death was just so tragic and I can't imagine the pain [his wife] and the boys are going through.
"Getting into the water as temperatures start to plummet has been hard but I wanted this to be genuinely challenging.
"My physical pain is nothing compared to the emotional pain our dear friends are going through."
Inspired by Brain Tumour Research's annual fundraiser Wear A Hat Day, which takes place in March, she collated 31 hats - including a Goofy hat, a skateboarding helmet and a red trilby,
With temperatures on some mornings dipping below zero, she said: "When the cold hits you, it takes your breath away but it is so invigorating.
"It's as much a mental challenge as a physical one but in a strange way, I love it!"
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.