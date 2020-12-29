Washington wall spells out youngsters' message of hope
Youngsters have adorned a wall of a Wearside church with a message of hope.
The project at Oxclose Church in Washington explored how young people were responding to the challenges brought about by the pandemic.
They expressed frustrations, fears, and disappointment, but there was also a sense of optimism.
Alongside graffiti artist Graham Cleland they created an artwork with the theme of "hope for tomorrow".
Project leader Neil McDonald said: "2020 hasn't been the most encouraging year as everyone has battled the life-changing effects of a pandemic.
"We wanted to bring a group of young people together to help them to explore their thoughts and feelings of the past year, some of these were anger, fear, anxiety, worry, disappointment.
"But through this, there was also an immense sense of optimism.
"The idea is to depict that if in each day we find strength, we can also find hope for the future."
One of those taking part, 12-year-old Talitha, said: "I really had lots of fun and the experience of doing the street art and learning the techniques was great.
"I really think that the message gives us hope for the future.
Caleb, 14, added: "The message we made is very inspiring."
