Newcastle neo-Nazi extremist jailed for terror offences
By Daniel De Simone
BBC News
- Published
A one-man neo-Nazi "propaganda machine" who encouraged racist mass murder has been jailed for a string of terror offences.
Luke Hunter, 23, from Newcastle, created extremist material and ran accounts on multiple online platforms.
Hunter, the son of a former counter-terrorism officer, was arrested in 2019 at his home address.
He was affiliated with a now-banned terrorist organisation called the Feuerkrieg Division (FKD).
Hunter, of High Callerton, was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court to four years and two months in prison.
Hiding behind an alias, he posted extremist material to several online platforms, including his own website, podcast, and a channel on the Telegram messaging application.
He used the accounts to promote racial hatred and murder, telling followers that the "eradication" of Jewish people was a "moral and racial duty".
Death threat film
On the Telegram channel, which had more than 1,000 subscribers, he posted violent neo-Nazi imagery and glorified various terrorists, including the London nail bomber and the man who murdered 51 Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand.
The channel was affiliated with FKD, which was banned in the UK as a terrorist organisation earlier this year.
Hunter, who communicated with the group's young leader, produced video propaganda for FKD, with one film including death threats to the chief constable of the West Midlands. The force had charged an FKD member with planning a terrorist attack.
One of Hunter's podcast guests was Alex Davies, co-founder of the banned extreme right-wing group National Action.
But Hunter was not only active online and travelled to Glasgow to deliver a speech at a far-right conference.
In October last year detectives searching the house where he lived with his mother found a large hunting knife and a life-size dummy covered in stab marks, prosecutors said.
'Promoted killing techniques'
A preliminary court hearing heard Hunter's father, with whom he did not live at the time of his arrest, spent years as a Metropolitan Police counter terrorism officer before transferring to a civilian role.
Hunter pleaded guilty earlier this year to four counts of encouraging terrorism and three of disseminating terrorist publications.
The prosecution argued that Hunter, who has been diagnosed with autism, was "deeply radicalised" and that his activity "smacks of a propaganda machine which has been designed to function over a number of platforms".
Det Ch Supt Martin Snowden, head of counter terrorism policing north east, said that Hunter's online activity "glorified terrorism, promoted killing techniques and encouraged the killing of Jews, non-white races and homosexuals."
He added: "Luke Hunter represents a threat to our society, not simply because of his mindset, but because of the considerable lengths he was prepared to go to in order to recruit and enable others in support of his cause".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.