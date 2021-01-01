Donation marks Cullercoats lifeboat rescue anniversary
The great-great-grandson of a mariner saved in a dramatic sea rescue has made a donation to the local lifeboat station to mark its 160th anniversary.
On New Year's Day in 1861 the brig "Lovely Nelly" ran aground at Whitley Bay, North Tyneside, in a blizzard.
Weather conditions meant the lifeboat could not be launched from Cullercoats, so it was hauled more than two miles to a safe set off point for the rescue.
William Henry Kirby has donated £1,861 to Cullercoats RNLI.
He said the donation amount corresponded to the year of the rescue.
The story goes that women from the fishing village helped haul its lifeboat - the Percy - to the launching-point before the male crew rowed out.
They managed to save almost everyone on board the Lovely Nelly - though the cabin boy drowned.
William Henry Kirby, the great-great-grandson of the ship's mate on board the Lovely Nelly, said: "I am hopeful it will encourage further donations to help you continue to save lives".
Lifeboat operations manager Frank Taylor, three of whose relatives took part in the rescue, described it as a "testament to the bravery of the crew".
He said the donation would "help us to continue the fine history of saving lives at sea from Cullercoats Lifeboat Station".
