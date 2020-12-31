Silverdale School bus stolen in fence ram raid
- Published
A thief stole a school bus by driving it through a fence.
The white Ford Transit bus was taken from Silverdale School in Langdale Gardens, Wallsend, shortly before 21:15 GMT on Wednesday.
Northumbria Police said the bus was driven through a "secure fence".
Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage in the area to make contact with investigators. A spokesman said even seemingly insignificant information could be "crucial".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.