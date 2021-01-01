Quayside Market's Covid cancellation 'devastating' for traders
- Published
A city market has again been cancelled after tier four coronavirus restrictions were introduced on Tyneside.
Newcastle's weekly Quayside Market returned last month following the end of the national lockdown in England.
However, Newcastle City Council warned it could now not ensure "Covid-secure" protocols were maintained given its open setting.
Councillor Ged Bell said the decision had been taken with "a heavy heart".
Traders had welcomed the market's return on 5 December as a lifeline in the run-up to Christmas having seen it closed since mid-September.
Announcing the latest cancellation, Mr Bell, cabinet member for employment and culture, said public safety was "paramount" in the face of rising infection rates.
"We know this will be incredibly disappointing for traders, but we need to put public safety first and do all we can to curb the spread of coronavirus in our city," he said.
"Our traders have worked incredibly hard to keep trading in a Covid-secure way, but with the new strain of coronavirus spreading rapidly we need to take further steps to protect the public.
"We appreciate how devastating the new restrictions will be for traders and we will continue to lobby government for greater support for our businesses."
Elsewhere in the city, the Grainger Market will remain open for essential goods only with all non-essential stalls forced to close, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Under tier four restrictions now in place across the North East, non-essential shops, hairdressers, and leisure and entertainment venues must close.
